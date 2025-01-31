Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Date Sheet Released On csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

Published 07:12 IST, January 31st 2025

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Date Sheet Released On csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

Candidates eager to download the official exam schedule for CSIR UGC NET December 2024 can visit the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Schedule | Image: File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the date sheet for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 session today, on January 30, 2025. Candidates eager to download the official exam schedule for CSIR UGC NET December 2024 can visit the official website at nta.ac.in. 

The CSIR NET December 2024 session exam will take place from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Initially, the exam was planned to be held from February 16 to February 28, 2025. 

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Session Exam Pattern: 

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This test is for candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to a PhD programme. 

The CSIR UGC NET exam for the December 2024 session will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9 am to noon, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each exam session will last for three hours.  

The CSIR NET exam covers five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences (including Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences), Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. 

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Official Exam Schedule Link 

According to the official notice issued on January 30, the city intimation slips and admit card for the CSIR NET December 2024 session exam will be released individually. 

Updated 07:12 IST, January 31st 2025

Recommended

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Coming on Saturday, Says Trump
World News
LIVE | Kohli's Ranji Return, DEL vs RLYS: KING Bats Today in His KINGDOM
SportFit
NEET UG Registration 2025 Likely to Begin Today At neet.nta.nic
Education News
'Virat Kohli is Playing...': Ex-India Star SLAMS Rohit For THIS Reason
SportFit
Kash Patel Touches Parents' Feet Seeking Their Blessings | VIDEO
World News
All 67 Killed in Midair Crash Near DC in Deadliest US Air Disaster
World News
Trump’s FBI Chief Pick, Kash Patel, Insists He Has No ‘Enemies List’
World News
Banning Gun Sales to Young Adults Under 21 Unconstitutional: US Court
World News
Tulsi Gabbard Grilled About Syria, Russia in Confirmation Hearing
World News
UP Police Constable 2024 PET Admit Card Release Date On uppbpb.gov.in
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: