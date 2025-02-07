CUET PG 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow on exams.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for CUET PG 2025 on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate programs can apply on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Initially, the application window was scheduled to close on February 2. However, the testing agency extended the deadline for applications following requests from candidates and other stakeholders.

CUET PG 2025 Application Fee

Here's the fee structure for applying to CMAT 2025:

General category candidates: ₹1400 for two test papers or ₹700 per paper. OBC-NCL and GenEWS candidates: ₹1200 for two test papers or ₹600 per paper. SC, ST, and Third Gender candidates: ₹1100 for two test papers or ₹600 per paper. PwBD category candidates: ₹1000 for two papers or ₹600 per paper. Payment methods accepted include net banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, and Wallet.

CUET PG 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

Step 2: on “Welcome to CUET (PG) – 2025 Portal” on the homepage.

Step 3: Select “New Candidate Register Here” to begin registration.

Step 4: Enter your name, mobile number, and other required information to register.

Step 5: Log in to your account after registration and fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload your photograph and signature following the specified guidelines.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit your CUET PG 2025 application form.

