Delhi HC Pulled Up DU On Seat Allocation Policy for St Stephen's College

The Delhi High Court criticized Delhi University on Thursday for unilaterally directing St Stephen's College to admit students beyond the sanctioned seats, warning that it could jeopardize the quality of education. The court was addressing a dispute over seat allocation between the college and Delhi University (DU), emphasizing that seats should not be increased without ensuring the college has adequate teachers and infrastructure.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela told the counsel for DU, "If you are asking the college to do so, you are diluting the education. You are compromising the quality of education. Will that be in the interest of students?" "Prima facie, the university cannot unilaterally ask any college to take admissions over and above the sanctioned strength. Sanctioned strength means what was sanctioned at the time of granting affiliation or recognition to a course in a college," it added.

However, the counsel representing Delhi University (DU) stated that they were not requesting the college to increase the number of seats in any course.

The bench was hearing an appeal by the college against a September 6, 2024, order from a single judge. This order granted admission to seven students based on the seats allocated by the university.

The court requested the counsel representing Delhi University (DU) to present the statute or resolution regarding the initial seat allocation and questioned whether the university could independently increase seat allocations. The counsel provided specific documents, stating that this practice was routinely followed by the university.

The bench however said, "You are a central university and you need to have some statutory backing or resolution of the academic council or executive council." It went on, "You cannot go only by practice. Every act of a statutory body has to be backed by laws, circulars or resolutions." The court posted the hearing on February 20.

The single judge granted relief to seven students, stating that the candidates were not responsible but had faced undue hardship due to an ongoing dispute between the institution and the university.

The students asked the college to allocate seats for the courses they qualified in. They had applied for admission under DU's "single girl child quota."

According to the university's admission bulletin, each college reserves one seat per programme under the "supernumerary quota for a single girl child."

The college contested DU's stance that it must accept all candidates allocated seats through the university's common seat allocation system, arguing it cannot exceed the sanctioned limit for admissions.