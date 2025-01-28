Delhi High Court Orders Govt, CBSE to Take Action Against Dummy Schools

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the state government and the CBSE to take action against "dummy" schools that allegedly facilitate students to write exams without attending classes.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela called it a "fraud" and said such schools allowing students to only attend coaching classes and appear in exams based on "absolutely false information" couldn't be permitted.

"It has been noticed that students do not attend classes in schools; rather spend time in coaching centres. However, they are allowed to take examinations by education boards where they are required to put in requisite minimum attendance. We therefore direct the state government and CBSE to conduct inspection in this regard," it ordered.

The bench took note of such schools being used to extend the benefit of Delhi domicile to students from other states and sought an affidavit from the Delhi government and CBSE on action taken against such schools.

The court passed the direction on a PIL.

During the hearing, the Delhi government counsel said there was no concept of a "dummy" school and claimed the issue of "fake admissions" was being exaggerated and "mis-characterised".

He submitted schools were mandated to follow their affiliation rules, failing which appropriate action was taken against them, and there was no complaint regarding any "dummy" school with the authorities.

CBSE counsel said action was taken against over 300 "dummy" schools across the country.

Remarking the authorities might call such schools "anything", the court questioned the Delhi government counsel on the action taken by the state education department even on the alleged fake admissions.

The counsel said the action was initiated in two instances.

"We call upon counsel for the state government and the CBSE to file an additional affidavit giving details of action taken in case any information regarding 'dummy' schools is received," the court said.

It went on, "We also direct the education department to conduct a survey and if warranted, surprise inspection also, to collect necessary information and share it with the CBSE. CBSE will also gather information and share it with the state government. Once such information is received, necessary action permissible in law be taken against the management of such schools." The Delhi government counsel said the use of such schools by coaching centres was also shown in a web series based on students studying in Kota, Rajasthan.

"Your department doesn't seem to have seen it," the court said.

In the PIL, petitioner Rajeev Aggarwal challenged the eligibility criterion applied by DU and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for the grant of MBBS or BDS seats under the DSQ.

He claimed "dummy" schools provided a "virtual platform" to students to show that they had migrated to Delhi after passing the class 10 exam with the sole purpose of somehow availing the benefit of Delhi state quota seats, which otherwise ought to be allocated amongst the bonafide residents of NCT of Delhi.

The matter would be heard in May.