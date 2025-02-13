Delhi High Court Refuses to Hear Plea to Conduct NEET (UG) Exams, Twice A Year

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, refused to hear a plea for conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET -UG) exams twice a year similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering courses, citing it as a matter falling under the “policy decision by the government”

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela's bench stated that the decision to conduct exams twice a year or not is within the administrative domain, where courts cannot interfere.

"It is for the authorities to consider the prayer. That's a policy decision by the government," it said.

The high court dismissed the petition but allowed the petitioner, a teacher at a coaching centre, the freedom to approach relevant authorities with a representation. The court instructed that any applications or representations submitted to the authorities must be duly considered and addressed in accordance with the law.

The petitioner argued that the JEE (Mains) examination is conducted in multiple shifts, providing students with several opportunities to alleviate psychological pressure, and enhance their academic performance.

However, those taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) were only provided with a single opportunity. The plea argued that they should also be given more than one chance.

The bench noted that there are several other competitive exams where candidates do not have multiple opportunities.