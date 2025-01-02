Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Delhi University To Distribute Laptops to Orphaned, Visually Impaired Students on Jan 4

Published 21:37 IST, January 2nd 2025

Delhi University To Distribute Laptops to Orphaned, Visually Impaired Students on Jan 4

Delhi University will distribute laptops and tablets to orphaned female and single-parent female students along with visually impaired students on January 4.

Reported by: Digital Desk
DU to distribute laptop, tablets to orphaned, visually impaired students | Image: PTI/file

New Delhi: The Delhi University will distribute laptops and tablets to orphaned female and single-parent female students along with visually impaired students on January 4, an official statement said on Thursday. 

The distribution will be done at the inaugural of DU “Samarpan Samaroh” event. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present at event which will be held at the Vice Regal Lodge.

Laptop Distribution Under Sashakt Beti and e-Drishti Programmes

The distribution of laptops and tablets will take place under the ‘Sashakt Beti’ and ‘e-Drishti’ programmes, with the vision of promoting digital inclusivity, an official statement said.

Eligibility Condition Required Under This Scheme 

Female students who are either orphans or single-parent children with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh, studying at the university are eligible to avail of the benefit.

The event will also witness the unveiling of a fully equipped university ambulance donated by LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation and the release of the book "Commemorative Volume of Donor’s Chronicle, 2024".

 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Updated 21:38 IST, January 2nd 2025

Recommended

Prashant Kishor Begins Hunger Strike In Patna | LIVE
India News
Delhi Shivers on Fourth Cold Day, Visibility Hits Zero in Dense Fog
India News
Pressure Cooker IED Recovered In Reasi, Indian Army Foils Terror Attack
India News
HMPV: The Mysterious Virus China is Struggling With-Know All About It
Lifestyle News
India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch The Sydney Test Live?
SportFit
HMPV: Is China Facing a New Virus Outbreak Five Years After COVID-19?
World News
PM Modi Sends Ceremonial Chadar To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah
India News
Deva: Shahid Grooves To Dhan Te Nan Song On Sets Of Upcoming Film
Entertainment News
Railway Minister To Flag Off Three New Trains From Guwahati On Jan 3
India News
Maddock Announces Marvel Cinematic Universe Style Slate Till 2028
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.