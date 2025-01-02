Search icon
Published 18:16 IST, January 2nd 2025

DU Exam Postponed Due to Late Dispatch of Question Papers

The disruptions affected around 170 students across several colleges, including Ramjas, Zakir Husain, Deshbandhu, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi University | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi University Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme paper was postponed while another was delayed for several hours on Thursday due to the late dispatch of question papers from the department concerned, varsity officials said.

The disruptions affected around 170 students across several colleges, including Ramjas, Zakir Husain, Deshbandhu, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, according to the officials.

The postponed exam has been rescheduled for Sunday, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, as per a new notification.

The two papers impacted were "Electronics Instrumentation" and "Mathematical Physics-I," both scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.

However, the question papers were not distributed until 11:30 am.

"The Electronics Instrumentation exam eventually commenced late, and students were given the full three hours to complete it. The students were provided adequate time to finish their paper," an official said.

However, the "Mathematical Physics-I" paper had to be postponed after students raised objections to the prolonged delay.

"Due to their concerns, the paper was rescheduled for January 5 at the same time," the official added.

When asked about the cause of the disruption, the official cited "confusion" and "lack of coordination" between the department and the colleges. He declined to provide further details.

The papers are offered by the Department of Physics and Astrophysics at the Delhi University. 

Updated 18:16 IST, January 2nd 2025

