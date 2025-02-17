CBSE Denies Paper Leak Allegations, Warns Against Misinformation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) refuted claims of paper leaks during the current Class 10 and 12 board exams on Monday, dismissing them as "baseless" and aimed at causing unnecessary worry among students and parents.

The CBSE board examinations commenced on Saturday, with more than 42 lakh students appearing at over 7,800 centres across India and abroad. Board officials reported that 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are taking exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are sitting for exams across 120 subjects.

In an official statement, CBSE said, "It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic."

The Board assured that it has implemented strict measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. It also warned against engaging with such misinformation, stating, "Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."CBSE is closely monitoring the situation and working with law enforcement agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading false information. "CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone found responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process," the statement added.

The Board advised students, parents, and schools to trust only official communications accessible on the CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels. Additionally, it recommended parents to counsel their children against trusting or interacting with unverified news.