Goa HSSC Board Exam 2025 to Begin on February 10, Check Schedule here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will hold the Class 12 exams on 10th February at 20 centres across the state. The exams for all streams—Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational—will start at 9:30 am as per the schedule.

Examinations will be held from February 10 to March 1 across 20 examination centres, it said.

"The seating arrangement for candidates is available on the board's website. Candidates are advised to be present at the examination centres at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam," the release stated.