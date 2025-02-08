Published 12:56 IST, February 8th 2025
Goa HSSC Board Exam 2025 to Begin on February 10, Check Schedule here
Examinations will be held from February 10 to March 1 across 20 examination centres. Here is all you need to know.
- Education News
- 1 min read
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will hold the Class 12 exams on 10th February at 20 centres across the state. The exams for all streams—Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational—will start at 9:30 am as per the schedule.
As per an official release, the examination will begin at 9.30 am for all streams, including Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational.
Examinations will be held from February 10 to March 1 across 20 examination centres, it said.
"The seating arrangement for candidates is available on the board's website. Candidates are advised to be present at the examination centres at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam," the release stated.
In October last year, GBSHSE changed the date of the Goa Class 12 board exams for 2025 to avoid clashing with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 session 1. Originally, the annual theory exams were planned to start from February 1. Schools and parents expressed concerns about insufficient preparation time.
Updated 12:56 IST, February 8th 2025