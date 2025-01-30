Goa: School Academic Year for Classes 6-12 to Start in April, Followed by Summer Vacation

The academic year for Classes 6 to 12 at schools in Goa will begin from April instead of June from this year, the government announced on Thursday.

Director of Education Shailesh Zingade, in a circular, said academic year 2025-26 will commence from April for Classes 6 to 12 at all schools, including the government-aided ones and those receiving no government aid.

In April, classes will be conducted until 11.30 am, followed by a summer vacation from May 1 to June 3. These adjustments, in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will affect students from all government, government-aided, and privately recognized schools in the state.

After the schools reopen on June 4, the regular timetable will be followed, the circular said.

Previously, Goa's Director of Education, Shailesh Zingade, stated that the state government was "considering" a timetable change but had not yet issued any directives. "We have not issued any such instructions. The proposal was put forward by the NEP (National Education Policy) committee at the state level, and we are reviewing it," Zingade explained.