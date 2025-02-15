Search icon
Updated 06:43 IST, February 15th 2025

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: Released at hsbte.org.in, Direct Link to Download

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: The HSBTE conducted semester exams for diploma courses between December 20, 2024, and January 17, 2025. Check details.

Reported by: Digital Desk
HSBTE Diploma Result 2025

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the results for multiple diploma courses for 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at hsbte.org.in. The HSBTE conducted semester exams for diploma courses between December 20, 2024, and January 17, 2025. 

To successfully pass the semester exam, candidates need to score at least 33% in theory exams and 40% in practical exams for each subject. According to HSBTE rules, the overall passing percentage for the HSBTE Diploma exam is 40%, which includes both theory and practical exams. 

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: Steps to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official HSBTE website at hsbte.org.in. 

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Examination' section and on 'Result'. 

Step 3: Choose the link for 'Result June 2024 Exam'. 

Step 4: Enter the required information and on 'Show'. 

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on your screen. 

Step 6: Check your results and download the PDF for your records. 

Direct Link to Check - HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 

Students should carefully examine their BTE Haryana results for 2025 to verify accuracy. The results will show important details such as the student's name, father's name, course name, semester, subject names and codes, marks obtained per subject, maximum marks, and pass/fail status. Students should contact the board's official support for assistance if any discrepancies or issues are accessing the results. 

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: Re-Evaluation 

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or reassessment of their papers. During reassessment, the examiner carefully reviews the answer sheet and may assign new marks if deemed necessary. 

Published 06:42 IST, February 15th 2025

Haryana

