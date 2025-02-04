IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2025 Released at ibps.in, Here's How to Download

The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued call letters for candidates eligible to attend the interview round scheduled for February 3, 2025. To download the IBPS PO Call Letter, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection website, www.ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2025 has been released specifically for candidates who passed the mains exam for the recruitment of 3955 Probationary Officer vacancies through the IBPS PO CRP XIV Exam.

The interview marks the final stage of the selection process, where candidates will be evaluated on their personality, communication skills, banking knowledge, and decision-making abilities.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the official website of IBPS.

Step 2: Find and on the link for the IBPS PO interview admit card 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details to access your account.

Step 4: Once logged in, the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Review the details and then download the admit card.

Step 6: Save or print the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link - IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2025:

Candidates can view crucial information such as their name, interview date, time, and venue in the IBPS PO Interview 2025 hall ticket.