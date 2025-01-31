Published 14:44 IST, January 31st 2025
IBPS PO Main Result 2024 Declared At ibps.in, Direct Link to Check
The IBPS conducted the Main PO written exam on November 30, 2024. Here is all you need to know.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the IBPS PO Main Result 2024. Candidates who took part in the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) main examination can view their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
The IBPS conducted the Main PO written exam on November 30, 2024. Candidates are advised to download their IBPS PO Mains scorecard and keep it safe for the duration of the selection process. Those who perform well in the IBPS PO Mains exam will qualify to proceed to the interview round.
IBPS PO Main Result 2024: Steps to Check
Step 1: Go to the official website: ibps.in.
Step 2: Find and on the link that says 'Result status of online main examination for CRP - PO/MT-XIV' on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Enter your credentials as requested and 'submit'.
Step 5: Your IBPS PO Main Result 2024 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check your result and download it for future reference.
Direct Link - IBPS PO Main Result 2024
Upon declaration of the main result, candidates selected will receive invitations for the interview round. The passing criteria for the general category are a minimum of 40 per cent marks, whereas, for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, it is 35 per cent.
