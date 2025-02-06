IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024 Released At ibps.in, Direct Link to Check Here

The Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently published the scorecards for IBPS PO mains. Candidates who took the exam in November can now download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

To download the IBPS PO Mains scorecard for 2024 in PDF format, candidates must have their login credentials ready, including their roll number and date of birth. The IBPS PO Main exam for 2024 took place on November 30.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and on the link labelled 'Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XIV'.

Step 3: A new page will load.

Step 4: Enter your required credentials and on the submit button.

Step 5: Your IBPS PO Main Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result and download it for future reference.

Direct Link - IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024

As per the official website, the option to download the IBPS PO mains scorecard for 2024 will be accessible from February 5th to 12th. The results were declared on January 31st, 2025. Candidates can download their IBPS PO mains scorecard by following the simple steps provided below.