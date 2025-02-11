Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 08:33 IST, February 11th 2025

ICMAI CMA December 2024 Result Declared At icmai.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates who appeared for the CMA Intermediate, Final exams can download their results from the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ICMAI CMA December 2024 Result Declared | Image: File Photo

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced today, February 11, the results for the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Inter and Final exams conducted in December. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now download their results from the official website icmai.in. 

Students can log in using their registration number and password to check the CMA results for December 2024. The results for both CMA Final and CMA Inter exams will display the candidate’s name, marks in each subject, qualification status, pass percentage, and other relevant details. 

ICMAI CMA December 2024 Result: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI official website at icmai.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, on either "CMA Intermediate Result 2024" or "CMA Final Result 2024." 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password on the subsequent page. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your CMA December 2024 result. 

Step 5: Check and verify your result displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference. 

Direct Link - ICMAI CMA December 2024 Result 

The CMA Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2024 session took place from December 10 to 17, 2024, with exams held in two shifts each day. 

ICMAI CMA December 2024: Passing Marks  

To pass the CMA Intermediate exam, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 50 per cent. For the CMA Final exam, candidates need to score at least per cent in each subject. 

Updated 09:04 IST, February 11th 2025

