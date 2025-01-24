International Day of Education 2025: Theme, History, Significance and Inspiring Quotes About Education

Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.

