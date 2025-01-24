Published 12:12 IST, January 24th 2025
International Day of Education 2025: Theme, History, Significance and Inspiring Quotes About Education
Education stands as one of life's most powerful assets. It enables us to discover meaning in everything and profoundly enhances lives. All yo need to know.
- Education News
- 2 min read
International Day of Education is an annual international observance day held on January 24 and is dedicated to education. Education stands as one of life's most powerful assets. It enables us to discover meaning in everything and profoundly enhances lives. The right to education is protected under Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, advocating for free and mandatory primary education.
International Day of Education: History
The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as International Day of Education on December 3, 2018, in celebration of the role of education in bringing global peace and sustainable development.
International Day of Education 2025: Theme
The theme of International Day of Education 2025 is “AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation”.
The 2025 International Day of Education encourages reflections on the power of education to equip individuals and communities to navigate, understand and influence technological advancement.
Inspiring Quotes About Education
- Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.
- Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
- Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.
- The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.
- Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.
- Education is the key to unlocking the golden door of freedom.
Updated 12:19 IST, January 24th 2025