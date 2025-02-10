JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1. Candidates who took the exam can now view the answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Following the release of the provisional answer key, candidates had the opportunity to raise objections. The NTA reviewed these objections and incorporated necessary revisions into the final answer key, which will be used to determine the JEE Main scores.

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main located at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and find the link labelled "JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key".

Step 3: on the link, and the final answer key PDF will start downloading automatically to your device.

Step 4: Once the download finishes, remember to save the PDF file for future reference. You'll need it to calculate your scores accurately.

Direct Link to Download - JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key

Now that the final answer key is accessible, the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results are anticipated soon. Although an official confirmation is awaited, there is speculation that results could be published around February 12th. The results will reflect normalized scores, which adjust for variations in difficulty levels among different exam shifts.