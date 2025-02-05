JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Out for Session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, How to Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 1 on Tuesday. Candidates who took the exam can access it on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their credentials.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their objections by 11:50 PM on February 6, 2025. To raise an objection, they need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.200 per challenge using Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

JEE Main Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: on the “Challenges Regarding JEE Main Answer Key 2025” link.

Step 3: Review the question IDs and correct answer options for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Step 4: Select the question IDs you wish to challenge, then ‘Save your claim’ and proceed to ‘Next’.

Step 5: Confirm the challenged question IDs displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents in PDF format by ing on ‘Choose file’.

Step 7: Pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged question using a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

Step 8: Print out the challenged questions for future reference.

Direct Link - JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 for Session 1

The JEE Main Session 1 exam was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2025, at multiple centres nationwide. You can find the provisional answer key on the official JEE Main website.