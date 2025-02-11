Published 17:38 IST, February 11th 2025
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2025: 14 Candidates Score Perfect 100 | Toppers List Here
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2025: A total of 14 students have achieved a perfect NTA score of 100 in Session 1 of the JEE Main 2025 exam.
- Education News
JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) announced the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores on the official website, http://jeemain.nta.nic.in
This year, a total of 14 students have achieved a perfect NTA score of 100 in Session 1 of the JEE Main 2025 exam.
Rajasthan leads the list with five toppers, followed by students from other states such as Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra , Gujarat , Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Toppers List:
1. Ayush Singhal, Rajasthan
2. Kushagra Gupta, Karnataka
3. Daksh, Delhi (NCT)
4. Harshmjha, Delhi (NCT)
5. Rajit Gupta, Rajasthan
6. Shreyas Lohiya, Uttar Pradesh
7. Saksham Jindal, Rajasthan
8. Saurav, Uttar Pradesh
9. Vishad Jain, Maharashtra
10. Arnav Singh, Rajasthan
11. Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, Gujarat
12. Sai Manogna Guthikonda, Andhra Pradesh
13. Om Prakash Behera, Rajasthan
14. Bani Brata Maji, Telangana
The JEE Main Session 1 (BE/BTech) exams were held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, in morning Shift: 9 am to 12 pm and Afternoon Shift: 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) exam was conducted on January 30, in the second shift (3 PM to 6:30 PM).
The final answer key for JEE Main 2025 was released just a day before the results. It confirmed that 12 questions from various shifts were dropped, and according to NTA guidelines, full marks were awarded to all candidates for these questions.
How to Check JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result:
1. Visit the official website: http://jeemain.nta.nic.in
2. on the Session 1 scorecard download link.
3. Enter the required details and log in.
4. View and download your result.
Direct Link to Check Result: http://jeemain.nta.nic.in
Updated 18:11 IST, February 11th 2025