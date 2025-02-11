JEE Main Session 1 Result 2025: 14 Candidates Score Perfect 100 | Toppers List Here

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) announced the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores on the official website, http://jeemain.nta.nic.in

This year, a total of 14 students have achieved a perfect NTA score of 100 in Session 1 of the JEE Main 2025 exam.

Rajasthan leads the list with five toppers, followed by students from other states such as Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra , Gujarat , Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Toppers List:

1. Ayush Singhal, Rajasthan

2. Kushagra Gupta, Karnataka

3. Daksh, Delhi (NCT)

4. Harshmjha, Delhi (NCT)

5. Rajit Gupta, Rajasthan

6. Shreyas Lohiya, Uttar Pradesh

7. Saksham Jindal, Rajasthan

8. Saurav, Uttar Pradesh

9. Vishad Jain, Maharashtra

10. Arnav Singh, Rajasthan

11. Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, Gujarat

12. Sai Manogna Guthikonda, Andhra Pradesh

13. Om Prakash Behera, Rajasthan

14. Bani Brata Maji, Telangana

The JEE Main Session 1 (BE/BTech) exams were held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, in morning Shift: 9 am to 12 pm and Afternoon Shift: 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) exam was conducted on January 30, in the second shift (3 PM to 6:30 PM).

The final answer key for JEE Main 2025 was released just a day before the results. It confirmed that 12 questions from various shifts were dropped, and according to NTA guidelines, full marks were awarded to all candidates for these questions.

How to Check JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result:

1. Visit the official website: http://jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. on the Session 1 scorecard download link.

3. Enter the required details and log in.

4. View and download your result.