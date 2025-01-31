JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2025 to Begin Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the online registration and application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 today, January 31, as reported by several media reports. Candidates can apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from April 1 to 8. According to the NTA timetable, the registration deadline for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is February 24. Candidates will also have the chance to make edits to their submitted forms.

JEE Main Session 2 2025: How to Register

Candidates who have applied for session 1 can log into their accounts, complete the application form, and pay the exam fee for the second session. Fresh candidates, who are appearing for JEE Main for the first time this year (in session 2), need to register first, then fill out their application forms, and proceed to pay the exam fee.

JEE Main Session 2 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the session 2 registration page.

Step 3: If you are a new candidate, fill out the registration form with the required information. Existing candidates can skip this step.

Step 4: Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and proceed to make the payment.

Step 6: After submitting the form, remember to save the confirmation page for your records.

JEE Main Session 2 2025: Application Form Correction