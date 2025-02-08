Last Date to Apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Extended till Feb 18, Details Inside

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the civil services preliminary examination 2025 till February 18.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The last date for registration for Civil Services (Preliminary)-2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)-2025 exams "has been extended till 18.02.2025 (6 pm)," said a note put out by the Commission on its website.

A correction window will also be open for applicants "till expiry of seven days from the next day after the closure of application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025", it said.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam online was February 11, 2025 till 6 pm.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in.

The UPSC note did not mention reasons behind extending the date of application. Official sources said that some applicants had complained of certain glitches being faced by them while applying through the portal.

The civil services preliminary examination will be held on May 25.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 979 which include 38 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category.