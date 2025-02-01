Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 06:42 IST, February 1st 2025

MAHA TET Result 2024 Declared At mahatet.in. Direct Link to Download

Candidates who pass the MAHA TET exam will receive an eligibility certificate from MSCE. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
MAHA TET Result 2024 Declared | Image: File Photo

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced the results for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2024 on its official website, mahatet.in. 

Candidates who took the exam on November 10, 2024, can now view their results by logging into their accounts on the official website using their username and password. 

MAHA TET Result 2024: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahatet.in. 

Step 2: on the MAHA TET result link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Open the PDF file that appears. 

Step 4: Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number. 

Step 5: Download the PDF for your records. 

Direct Link - MAHA TET Result 2024 

Candidates who pass the MAHA TET exam will receive an eligibility certificate from MSCE. This certificate is necessary to apply for teaching roles in Maharashtra schools. However, passing the exam does not guarantee employment; candidates must apply for available positions as per recruitment notices. 

If you need to verify marks or raise objections regarding your exam results, you can do so online from February 1 to 6, 2025. Applications submitted through other methods will not be accepted. 

Additionally, candidates with reserved results must send their queries to mahatet24.msce@gmail.com by February 6, 2025. Representations received after this date will not be considered. 

Updated 06:42 IST, February 1st 2025

