Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Boards 2025 Begin Today, Check Details and Exam Schedule Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start conducting the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 board exams for more than 15 lakh students from today, February 11. The board has enforced Section 144 at 3,373 exam centres throughout the state to prevent any unfair practices.

According to the Maharashtra HSC timetable 2025, exams for all streams will take place from February 11 to March 18. The subjects of Information Technology and General Knowledge will be conducted online between March 12 and 18, as indicated on the date sheet.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Boards 2025: Exam Schedule

All students preparing for the upcoming Maharashtra 12th Board exams in 2025 can easily view and download their detailed exam timetable from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Exam Day Instructions 2025

Arrive at the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

Bring a coloured printout of your admit card and all necessary documents.

Use only a blue or black ballpoint pen in the examination hall.

Avoid using any unfair means during the exam, as this may result in severe consequences.