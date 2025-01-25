Search icon
  News /
  Education News /
  • MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 10th, 12th Result 2024 Released At mpsos.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Published 13:38 IST, January 25th 2025

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 10th, 12th Result 2024 Released At mpsos.nic.in, Direct Link Here

To view their scores and download mark sheets for MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 10th and 12th results, students must have their roll number and date of birth.

Reported by: Digital Desk
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 10th, 12th Result 2024 Out | Image: Unsplash

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board has announced the results for the class 10th and 12th examinations held in December under the "Ruk Jana Nahi" scheme today. Students can now view their results on the official website, mpsos.nic.in. To check their scores and download mark sheets, students need their roll number and date of birth. 

The MPSOS conducted the Ruk Jana Nahi exams for December 2024 from December 18 to 28 for class 10, and from December 18 to January 2, 2025, for class 12. MPSOS conducts Class 10 and 12 exams twice a year. The online results for MPSOS Class 10 and 12 will show key details such as the student's name, marks obtained, and pass/fail status. 

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website: mpsos.nic.in. 

Step 2: Look for the link that says "MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 10th, 12th Result". 

Step 3: Choose your exam type (10th or 12th), enter your roll number or OS roll number in the provided field, and on the submit button. 

Step 4: The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2024 PDF will display on your screen. 

Step 5: You can view the result and download the PDF for your records. 

Step 6: Remember to store the downloaded PDF safely for future reference. 

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 10th, 12th Result 2024 – Direct Link  

Passing Marks:  

To pass the MP SOS Class 10 and 12 Ruk Jana Nahi exams 2024, students must achieve a minimum of 33% marks. If students are unhappy with their MPSOS Class 10 results, they have the option to apply for a revaluation. 

Updated 13:38 IST, January 25th 2025

