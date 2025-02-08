Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:08 IST, February 8th 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins at neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

The deadline for submitting NEET 2025 application forms and fee payment is 11:50 pm on March 7. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins | Image: Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2025) on neet.nta.nic.in. 

The deadline for submitting NEET 2025 application forms and fee payment is 11:50 pm on March 7. The NTA has also issued the official NEET 2025 information bulletin, providing essential details including exam dates, eligibility criteria, application procedures, exam format, syllabus, and seat reservation policies. 

NEET UG 2025 Application Fee 

The application fee for NEET UG 2025 varies based on the candidate's category and the location of their chosen exam centre. Candidates opting to take the test at centres within India will be charged Rs 1,700 if they belong to the General category, Rs 1,600 if they are in the General-EWS or OBC-NCL categories, and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender applicants. For those choosing exam centres outside India, the fee is set at Rs 9,500. 

NEET UG 2025: Steps to Register 

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: on the 'NEET(UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new page will appear. 

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form with all required details. 

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee and submit. 

Step 6: Print a copy of your completed application for your records. 

Direct Link to Register - NEET UG 2025 

After the application window closes, candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their forms from March 9 to March 11. Intimation slips containing details about the exam city will be issued by April 26, and NEET 2025 admit cards will be available for download starting May 1. 

Updated 11:08 IST, February 8th 2025

Recommended

AAP's Pradeep Mittal Leading from Rohini, Election Result LIVE
Election News
BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends; Kejriwal Trails Again
Election News
Arvind Kejriwal Trailing Again In New Delhi | LIVE
Election News
Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister if BJP Wins?
Election News
How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Massachusetts - MA Sports Betting Apps
Initiatives News
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar Assembly...
Election News
Delhi Results 2025 LIVE: Party-Wise List of Leading, Winning Candidates
Election News
Patparganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing
Election News
'AAP Will Be Eliminated': Ramesh Bidhuri As Atishi Trails from Kalkaji
Election News
Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad Election Result LIVE
Election News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: