NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins at neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2025) on neet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline for submitting NEET 2025 application forms and fee payment is 11:50 pm on March 7. The NTA has also issued the official NEET 2025 information bulletin, providing essential details including exam dates, eligibility criteria, application procedures, exam format, syllabus, and seat reservation policies.

NEET UG 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for NEET UG 2025 varies based on the candidate's category and the location of their chosen exam centre. Candidates opting to take the test at centres within India will be charged Rs 1,700 if they belong to the General category, Rs 1,600 if they are in the General-EWS or OBC-NCL categories, and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender applicants. For those choosing exam centres outside India, the fee is set at Rs 9,500.

NEET UG 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: on the 'NEET(UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form with all required details.

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee and submit.

Step 6: Print a copy of your completed application for your records.

Direct Link to Register - NEET UG 2025