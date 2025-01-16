Search icon
Published 18:04 IST, January 16th 2025

NEET-UG 2025 To Be Conducted In Pen And Paper Mode In Single Day And Single Shift

NTA also announced that NEET (UG) will remain the single national-level entrance exam for undergraduate courses in various medical disciplines.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NTA also announced that NEET (UG) will remain the single national-level entrance exam for undergraduate courses in various medical disciplines. This includes:  | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has officially announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test ( NEET ) for Undergraduate (UG) courses in 2025 will be conducted in a single day and single shift in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based). This decision aligns with the guidelines established by the National Medical Commission (NMC).  

The announcement follows discussions between the education and health ministries, which last month had indicated deliberations on whether NEET-UG would transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT). 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had confirmed that talks were underway with the Health Ministry, led by JP Nadda, to finalize the format. Ultimately, the authorities decided to continue with the pen-and-paper format, citing familiarity and efficiency.  

NTA also announced that NEET (UG) will remain the single national-level entrance exam for undergraduate courses in various medical disciplines. This includes:  

- BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses under the Indian System of Medicine governed by the NMC Act.  

- BHMS courses under the National Commission for Homeopathy.  

Additionally, candidates aspiring to join the Military Nursing Service (MNS) through B.Sc. Nursing programs at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals will also need to qualify for NEET (UG). The scores from NEET will be utilized for shortlisting candidates for the four-year nursing course.  

Exam Details and Syllabus Update

The NEET-UG 2025 exam will maintain its existing format:  

- Duration: 3 hours and 20 minutes.  

- Questions: 200 questions (students to attempt 180).  

- Marking Scheme: +4 for correct answers, -1 for incorrect answers.  

The syllabus for NEET-UG 2025 has been revised by the NMC, with the updated syllabus now available on the official NMC website (nmc.org) and the NTA portal (nta.ac.in). The exam will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from Class 11 and 12 curricula and will be conducted in 13 languages.  

The NTA has yet to announce the registration dates for NEET-UG 2025. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates.  

Updated 18:39 IST, January 16th 2025

NTA NEET

