Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans Steamroll Rajasthan Royals At Home, Secure Comprehensive Win By 58 Runs

The Gujarat Titans continue their good form in the IPL 2025 season after defeating the Rajasthan Royals. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the hosts showcased all-around brilliance. Despite some fielding hiccups, they managed to effectively restrict RR from reaching the target. GT defeated RR by 58 runs.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to fire off strong, as he had to walk back after just six runs. Nitish Rana, who came in at number three, couldn't make an impact either. But skipper Sanju Samson tried to get things going with a 28-ball 41. Riyan Parag looked in good form but was dismissed at 26 and also seemed to have an interaction with the umpire over the DRS. After Dhruv Jurel was dismissed at 5, Shimron Hetmeyer did the heavy work as he scored a 32-ball 52. After his dismissal, it all went downhill for RR as the lower order couldn't withstand GT's bowling arsenal.

Prasidh Krishna was heavily beneficial for the side as he picked up a three-wicket haul. All of GT's bowlers picked up at least one wicket as Rashid Khan scalped two while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya and Sai Kishore got a wicket each in the 2nd innings. The Titans' bowling effectively detailed RR's momentum as they were restricted to 159.

Titans Scored 217, Sai Sudharsan's Batting Stands Out

Gujarat Titans had a good start as opener Sai Suadharsan continued his golden run with the bat. Sadly, Shubman Gill failed to score in his backyard at Ahmedabad after Jofra Archer's inswinger delivery uprooted his stumps, But GT managed to pick up pace as Sudharsan continued a strong onslaught with the bat. He picked up his third half-century of the season and went on to score a 53-ball 82. Jos Buttler also joined the action with 36 off 25 balls. Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan stitched a strong partnership to keep things going. Rahul Tewatia gave some finishing touches with an unbeaten 24 off 12 to help GT reach 217.