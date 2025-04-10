Virat Kohli to Feature in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? Cricket To Feature Six Teams

Virat Kohli in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? How cool would it be to see Kohli win Gold at the Los Angeles Olympics . Well, the good part is that the dream could actually turn into reality as Cricket would be back in Olympics. For the unversed, cricket was part of the Olympics 128 years ago in 1900. This piece of exciting news was confirmed by the organisers on Wednesday. The tournament would be played in the T20 format, and Kohli, who has retired from the format - could make a sensational U-turn and feature in that historic event.

Back in 1900, a one-off, two-day match between Great Britain and France was held. It is what we call an unofficial Test nowadays. As per reports, six teams will feature in the LA 2028 Olympics in the discipline of cricket. a total of 90 athlete quotas have been allocated for each gender, which means, every team will be able to name a 15-member squad. The qualification rules for the six teams is yet to be known. But as USA are the hosts, they are likely to be awarded a direct entry. And that now leaves five spots up for grabs.

For the unversed, The International Cricket Council (ICC) comprises of 12 full members. The members are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh , England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan , South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe. That is not it, another 94 countries form the associate members group.

FYI, cricket is one of the five newly-introduced sports at the Olympics.

Can Team India Win Gold?