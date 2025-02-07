NTA CMAT 2025 Result Expected Today at exams.nta.ac.in, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the CMAT 2025 results shortly on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Candidates who took the exam can check their CMAT 2025 results by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The exam took place on January 25, and the CMAT 2025 answer key was published on January 31, 2025. Typically, the NTA releases CMAT results within 10-15 days after the exam. Therefore, candidates can anticipate that the CMAT 2025 results will likely be announced today or in the coming days.

NTA CMAT 2025: Steps to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Step 2: on the link for the CMAT scorecard 2025 PDF.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The CMAT scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download.

Step 5: Save the CMAT scorecard 2025 PDF for future reference.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the scorecard for your records.

CMAT 2025 took place on January 25 in two shifts, accommodating 74,012 candidates in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This exam is conducted for admission to management programmes offered at AICTE-approved colleges.