Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to Lead Interactive Sessions Today, Featuring Seven Insightful Episodes

Examinations cause stress for students and their families, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" (PPC) initiative has been changing this perception. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet and interact with school students, teachers, and parents today at 11 AM at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan for the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC).

With an expected participation of over 5 crore people, this year's event is set to break previous records. The PPC initiative aims to reduce exam-related stress by providing a direct platform for interaction and discussion.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 8th Edition

Each edition of PPC showcases innovative methods to address exam-related stress, promoting a positive outlook on learning and life. This year, 36 students have been selected from State and Union Territory Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE , and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will include seven informative episodes, featuring renowned personalities from various fields to offer guidance to students on important aspects of life and learning. Each episode will focus on specific themes:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Seven Insightful Episodes

Sports & Discipline – M.C. Mary Kom , Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will discuss goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline.

Mental Health – Deepika Padukone will emphasize the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Nutrition – Experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka (Food Farmer) will highlight healthy eating habits, sleep, and overall well-being.

Technology & Finance – Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a learning tool and financial literacy.

Creativity & Positivity – Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to cultivate positivity and manage negative thoughts.

Mindfulness & Mental Peace – Sadhguru will introduce practical mindfulness techniques for mental clarity and focus.