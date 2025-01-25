Republic Day 2025: Parade Timing, When And Where To Watch It Live

As the tricolour flies high across the country, all eyes are on the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. This year marks the 76th Republic Day on January 26, falling on a Sunday. The parade will highlight India's military strength and rich cultural diversity. The renowned Republic Day parade will take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attending as the chief guest.

Following tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled accompanied by the National Anthem and a resounding 21-gun salute. The parade will begin with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

Republic Day 2025: Parade Timings

Starting at 10 AM IST, the parade will showcase the armed forces, cultural tableaux, and performances from different states.

The event will be broadcast in Hindi and English on news channels throughout India, ensuring broad coverage.

Where to Watch Republic Day 2025 Parade Live?

Doordarshan (DD), the national broadcaster, will start live coverage of the parade at 10:30 AM IST on the day. You can watch the event live on DD's official YouTube channel and on DD National, its TV news channel.