Rashtriya Military Schools have published the results of the Common Entrance Test (RMS CET December 2024) for admissions to Class 6 and Class 9 at rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in. Students can access their RMS CET 2025 results by logging in with their registered email ID, mobile number, and password. The results are available for download in PDF format.

The RMS has also published the Rashtriya Military School Result 2025 merit list alongside the results. The RMS CET merit list PDF includes categories such as SC and ST. According to the official website, interview call letters for shortlisted candidates can be downloaded from their login panel starting today, January 28, 2025.

RMS CET Result 2025 for Class 6 and Class 9: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RMS website at rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for the RMS CET Result 2025 link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: on the link to access the RMS Exam Result 2025 page.

Step 4: Enter your email ID, mobile number, and password in the provided fields.

Step 5: Submit the details to view your Rashtriya Military School Result 2025.

Step 6: Download the RMS results scorecard in PDF format.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy of the results for future reference.

During the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test held on December 8, 2025, over 50,000 students participated aiming to secure admission into Classes 6 and 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools.

About Rashtriya Military Schools:

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to Rashtriya Military Schools. These schools are fully residential and public, affiliated with CBSE, and are managed under the Ministry of Defence.