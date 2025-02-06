The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Engineer Mechanical Exam 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was held on 30 June 2024 by the relevant department. According to the official notice, a list of shortlisted candidates has been released following the eligibility check and document verification. The roll numbers of the successful candidates are available in a PDF on the official website.

RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024: How to Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: on the “RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF document will open.

Step 4: Find your roll number in the list.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024: Cut-Off