RPSC RAS Admit Card 2024 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov, Direct Link to Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit card for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2024 on 30th January. Candidates can download their call letters by visiting the admit card link on the commission's website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To obtain the RPSC RAS Admit Card 2024, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth. They can also download the admit card for the exam by logging into www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in and choosing the recruitment portal link under Citizen Apps.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the admit card link under the 'Important Links' section.

Step 3: Enter your required details as prompted.

Step 4: Download your Rajasthan RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024.

Step 5: Print it out for future use.

Candidates must ensure they bring their admit cards or hall tickets to the examination centre. Failure to do so will result in denial of entry and the opportunity to take the exam will be forfeited. It is advised that candidates arrive at the centre at least one hour before the exam begins.

Direct Link to Download - RPSC RAS Admit Card 2024

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2024 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The preliminary exam will consist of an objective-type paper worth 200 marks, with a duration of 3 hours.