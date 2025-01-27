RPSC RAS Exam City Slip 2025 Out At sso.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's How to Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the city intimation slip for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary Examination on January 26. This slip includes important information such as the exam venue, session timings, and reporting times.

Candidates will need their login details, namely Application Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha, to view their exam city details. The RPSC RAS Prelims exam is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025, to select candidates for administrative positions in Rajasthan.

RPSC RAS Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the "RAS Exam City Slip 2025" link on the homepage (once it's available).

Step 3: Log in using your SSO ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth if prompted.

Step 5: on submit to view and download your city intimation slip.

RPSC RAS Exam City Slip 2025 – Direct Link to Download

RPSC RAS Exam Admit Card 2025

The admit card for the RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Preliminary Examination 2025, essential for exam entry, will be available from January 30, 2025.