RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: City Intimation Slip to Be Released Soon At indianrailways.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to soon announce the release of the RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Admit Card 2025 and exam date on its official website, indianrailways.gov.in. Once available, candidates will be able to download the admit card from their respective regional RRB websites.

The RRB intends to fill 11,558 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which include positions at both undergraduate and graduate levels across various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

All candidates whose application forms are successfully accepted for the 11,558 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts will qualify to take the Computer Based Test (CBT) 1. The RRB examination includes Computer Based Test (CBT) 1, CBT 2, Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Test.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB region where you have applied.

Step 2: on the link provided for the RRB NTPC Call Letter (Admit Card).

Step 3: Choose your respective RRB Region from the options.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the admit card. Additionally, save the PDF in a secure folder.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025