RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Notice Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the application deadline for Ministerial and Isolated category posts under CEN No: 07/2024. Candidates can now apply online at rrbapply.gov.in until 16th February 2025. The fee payment deadline is 17th February 2025, while the correction window will be open from 19th to 28th February 2025.

Earlier, the registration deadline was 6th February 2025. The official notification about this extension is available on the respective regional RRB websites.

RRB Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website.

Step 2: on the "Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration details on the new page that appears.

Step 4: Submit the details and log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and complete the fee payment.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Print a copy for future reference.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹500 for all candidates, while it is ₹400 for PwBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC/ST, minority community, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. The fee can be paid online using internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.