Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result 2024 PDF, Here's How to Download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has recently released the results for the 2025 Common Eligibility Test (CET) at the Graduation Level. Candidates who took the exam can now view their results on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results have been released in PDF format on the commission's new website. The PDF includes the roll numbers of candidates who passed the exam, along with their names, father's and mother's names, dates of birth, total marks achieved, and whether they passed or failed.

Rajasthan CET Graduate Level 2024 Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the "Results" section on the homepage.

Step 3: on the link that says "CET Graduation Level Result 2025".

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the specified fields.

Step 5: the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: Download your result and print it out for future reference.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) at various centres from September 25 to September 28, 2024. Approximately 38 lakh candidates participated in the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level exam, held in two shifts across 11 districts of the state.

This exam served as a qualifying test for numerous government positions in the state, including roles like Constable, District Magistrate, Jailor, Junior Accountant, Patwari, Supervisor, and Village Development Officer.