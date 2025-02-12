Published 18:47 IST, February 12th 2025
RSMSSB CET Result 2025 for Graduation Level Out Now - Direct Link Here
RSMSSB CET Result out now. Candidates can check their results using their roll number or SSO ID, official website, link given below.
- Education News
- 2 min read
RSMSSB CET Result 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduation Level 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website.
How to Check the Results:
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the RSMSSB official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- on 'Results': Navigate to the 'Results' section on the homepage.
- Select 'CET Graduation Level Result 2025': on the link for the CET Graduation Level Result 2025.
- Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth: Enter your roll number and date of birth, then 'Submit'.
- Download and Save: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
List of Details Mentioned on the RSMSSB CET Result 2025:
Candidate's Name
Father's and Mother's Name
Date of Birth
Total Marks Obtained
Pass/Fail Status
The CET Graduation Level exam was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024, at multiple centers across Rajasthan. This exam is a qualifying test for various government posts in the state.
RSMSSB CET Result 2025 Direct Link Here: https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/result_item/1739360859.pdf
After clearing the CET Exam, candidates can apply for the following posts:
- Constable
- District Magistrate
- Hostel Superintendent Grade II
- Jailor
- Junior Accountant
- Patwari
- Platoon Commander
- Supervisor
- Supervisor (Female)
- Tehsil Revenue Accountant
- Village Development Officer
RSMSSB CET Result out now. Candidates can check their results using their roll number or SSO ID.
Updated 19:10 IST, February 12th 2025