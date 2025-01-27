SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 For Pre-Exam Training Out on sbi.co.in, Direct Link to Download

The State Bank of India has issued the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training. Candidates wishing to attend the Pre-Examination Training for the Junior Associates position can obtain their hall tickets from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The bank will organise pre-examination training for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Ex-servicemen/PwBD categories in accordance with the Government of India's guidelines. The Pre-Examination Training will be conducted online.

Candidates will need their login credentials, including username or registration number, and password or date of birth (DOB), to download the admit card for the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2024.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 For Pre-Exam: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: on the 'Careers' link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. on the 'Current Openings' link.

Step 4: Look for the 'SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Admit Card 2024' link on the page and on it.

Step 5: Enter your login details and 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your admit card will then be displayed for you to download.

Direct Link - SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 For Pre-Exam

The SBI Clerk 2024 recruitment drive aims to fill over 13,000 vacancies available. The SBI clerk prelims exam 2024 will be held in February 2024 as per the tentative schedule.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam