  • Six Central Universities Opted To Offer Admissions Twice In One Year: Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

Published 00:08 IST, December 5th 2024

Six Central Universities Opted To Offer Admissions Twice In One Year: Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Centre informed Rajya Sabha that six central universities opted to offer admissions twice a year | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Six central universities have adopted the policy of offering admissions twice a year, the Union Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the policy of allowing Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to admit students twice a year, in July/August and January/February. However, admitting students twice a year is optional for the HEIs, depending on their preparedness to handle such biannual admissions," Majumdar said.

"The willing HEIs are required to carefully prepare a plan for all the activities related to the policy of admitting the students twice a year, including a plan for semester examinations," he added.

The minister informed that six central universities -- Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, University of Hyderabad, Tezpur University and Nagaland University -- adopted the policy of offering admissions twice a year.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 00:08 IST, December 5th 2024

