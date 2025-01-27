SSC GD Exam City 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, SSC Issues Important Notice

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a crucial notice regarding the release of admit cards and city intimation slips. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025 can view the SSC GD Exam City 2025 notice on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The SSC GD 2025 exam will be held across multiple shifts from 4th to 25th February 2025. According to the notification, exam dates were made available through the candidate login module on January 26. Details regarding the city for the SSC GD examination will be accessible 10 days before the start of each exam session, as stated on the SSC website.

SSC GD Admit Card 2025:

The 'Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy' will be available for download four days before the commencement of your specific exam session. Access it through the designated login section on the Commission's website.

According to the official notice, “The candidates of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 can view their scheduled examination dates from 26.01.2025 onwards by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/).”

Additionally, the ‘Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy’ for the said examination will be available for download before 04 days from commencement of the particular shift of Examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the Notice published on 08.01.2025 on the website of the Commission.

Candidates Can Download the Official Notice Through the - Direct Link Here

SSC GD Exam City 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission.

Step 2: Use your registration details to log in to the website.

Step 3: Once logged in, select the specific exam you are interested in.