Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024: For Private Students Releasing Today on dge.tn.gov.in, Check Details

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is scheduled to release the hall tickets for Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 private exams today, on February 14, 2025. Candidates who are set to appear for these exams can download their hall tickets from the official website: dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN board exams for 2025 are scheduled to commence on March 3 for Class 12th and March 28 for Class 10th students. Private candidates should thoroughly check their TN 10th and 12th hall tickets for accurate details such as exam dates, venue, reporting time, timetable, and personal information.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, on the 'HALL TICKET' link.

Step 3: Select "SSLC/Higher Secondary First Year/Second Year-March/April-2025 Private Candidate Hall Ticket Download".

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The TN Private Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View and download the PDF.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024: Details to Check on Scorecard

Candidates can see all the details that will appear on the Tamil Nadu 12th hall ticket 2025 and 10th admit cards are discussed below: