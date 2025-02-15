Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2025: Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

TN Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has today released admit cards (hall tickets) for private candidates of classes 10th and 12th. Those registered for the Tamil Nadu Public Exam in March/April 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

To download their Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 hall tickets for 2025, students need to use their login details, such as their application number or permanent registration number, along with their date of birth. Regular students will receive their Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th hall tickets from their schools once these are available.

TN Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: on the 'HALL TICKET' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select "SSLC/Higher Secondary First Year/Second Year – March/April 2025 Private Candidate Hall Ticket Download."

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: View and download the PDF of your hall ticket.

Step 6: Print a copy for your records.

Candidates appearing for both Higher Secondary First Year (+1 arrear) and Second Year (+2) exams will receive a single admit card covering both examinations. Private candidates should thoroughly review their hall tickets for accurate details, including exam dates, venue, and personal information. If any discrepancies are identified, they are encouraged to promptly contact the DGE for necessary corrections.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Exam 2025: Schedule

As per the official schedule, the practical exams for Tamil Nadu Class 10 board will take place from February 22 to 28. HSE 1st year practical exams are scheduled from February 15 to 21, while HSE 2nd Year (Class 12) practical exams were conducted from February 7 to 14.