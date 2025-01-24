TS TET 2024 Answer Key to Be Released Today At tgtet2024.aptonline.in, Know How to Raise Objection

The Department of School Education, Telangana, is expected to release the answer key for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 today, January 24. Candidates can download the TS TET answer key 2025 from the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The answer key will be released in PDF format, requiring no login credentials. It will include answers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, offering correct responses to all exam questions. Candidates can challenge the initial answer key if they find any discrepancies. Objections can be submitted until January 27, 2025.

The TS TET 2024 exam took place from January 2 to January 20. It was split into two sessions: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The exam was conducted online using computers.

TS TET 2024 Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website of TG TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: on the TS TET 2024 answer key objection link, which can be found on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, log in using your credentials.

Step 4: The TS TET 2024 Answer Key will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: Select the answer you wish to challenge.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and save a copy for future reference.