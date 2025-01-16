UGC Bars Three Rajasthan Universities from Ph.D. Admissions for Five Years

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday barred three universities in Rajasthan from admitting students to their Ph.D. programs for five academic years, from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The decision was made after these institutions failed to comply with the UGC Ph.D. Regulations.

UGC Bars 3 Rajasthan Universities

The universities affected are OPJS University in Churu, Sunrise University in Alwar, and Singhania University in Jhunjhunu.

According to UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, the move aimed to uphold the quality and integrity of higher education in India. He stressed that institutions must adhere to the highest standards in Ph.D. programs and warned that similar action would be taken against other universities found violating the regulations.

"Universities should maintain the highest standards in Ph.D. programs. If they fail to follow UGC regulations, action will be taken to ensure the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remain intact," Kumar said.

He added that quality checks are ongoing in several other institutions.

The UGC’s action follows reports of irregularities in the Ph.D. programs offered by the three universities.