Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:45 IST, January 28th 2025

UGC Directs Higher Education Institutions to Step up Anti-Ragging Mechanism

The UGC has underscored the importance of enforcing anti-ragging measures in higher education institutions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UGC | Image: PTI

The University Grants Commission ( UGC ) in a recent notification, has instructed higher education institutions (HEIs) to enhance their anti-ragging measures. This includes increasing awareness through various mediums, forming Anti-Ragging committees and squads, establishing Anti-Ragging Cells, installing CCTV cameras at key locations, conducting workshops and seminars on anti-ragging, updating all websites with complete details of nodal officers, and implementing alarm systems. 

The UGC has underscored the importance of enforcing anti-ragging measures in higher education institutions. Any institution found negligent in preventing ragging or failing to adhere to these guidelines, including appropriately disciplining perpetrators, may face punitive action from the UGC. 

In the latest notice from the UGC, “Regular interaction and counselling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of Anti-Ragging warning in the institution's E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures must be ensured.” 

“Surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried out and Anti-Ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, common facilities etc. The size of the posters should be 8x6 feet," the UGC notice added. 

Students experiencing distress from ragging incidents can contact the National Anti-Ragging Helpline at 1800-180-5522 (24x7 Toll-Free) or email helpline@antiragging.in. 

Updated 08:00 IST, January 28th 2025

UGC

