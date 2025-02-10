Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 13:07 IST, February 10th 2025

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Result 2024 Declared At sssc.uk.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The UKSSSC organized a recruitment campaign to appoint Assistant Teachers in the LT Grade category. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Result 2024 Declared | Image: Unsplash

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Teacher (LT Grade) recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the Sahayak Adhyapak (LT Grade) positions can now view their results on the official UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in. 

The UKSSSC organized a recruitment campaign to appoint Assistant Teachers in the LT Grade category. Following the announcement of results for Assistant Teachers in the LT Grade category within the Secondary Education Department of Uttarakhand, candidates can now access their rank and position on the merit list. 

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Result 2024: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission at sssc.uk.gov.in. 

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the link that says ""पदनाम-सहायक अध्यापक(एल०टी०)(माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग उत्तराखण्ड)के चयन संस्तुति सूची हेतु क्लिक करें." 

Step 3: on this link to proceed to a new page. 

Step 4: On the new page, find the link to download the result. 

Step 5: Download the result and keep it saved for future reference. 

Direct Link - UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Result 2024 PDF 

The result PDF includes details such as roll number, candidate number, father’s name, gender, category, sub-category, TET marks, General rank, post name, selected category, etc. It is important for candidates to carefully review all these details. 

Candidates should regularly visit the official website to stay updated on the complete details of the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher recruitment process and receive all the latest updates. 

Updated 13:07 IST, February 10th 2025

