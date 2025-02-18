Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Defends NEP Amid Tamil Nadu Language Policy Debate

In response to allegations from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government regarding language imposition and withheld funds for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan affirmed the Central government's dedication to NEP implementation.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, "To create competition among students, to create a level-playing field, we have to come to a common platform. NEP is the new aspirational common platform. I respect all languages. This NEP, envisioned by PM Modi is giving emphasis to the mother tongue."

He also mentioned that while Tamil is one of the oldest languages in our civilization, there is nothing wrong with students in Tamil Nadu receiving a multilingual education.

"Tamil is one of the oldest languages of our civilization. However, there is no issue if students in Tamil Nadu learn multiple languages in education. This can include Tamil, English, and other Indian languages. There is no imposition of Hindi or any other language on them. Some individuals in Tamil Nadu are playing politics. However, the Government of India is committed to implementing the NEP, and there are certain provisions within the NEP," the Minister stated.

The education minister also mentioned that certain political parties opposed implementing the NEP due to their political interests, despite education being on the concurrent list.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of attempting to impose Hindi on the Southern state.

"We have not received funds from the Union budget, and Tamil Nadu's name is not even mentioned in it. After the cyclonic disaster in Tamil Nadu, we requested central government funds, but they have not yet allocated them; only SDRF funds were provided to us. The people of Tamil Nadu are observing their actions, and they will respond when the time comes," reports stated.

Education used to be under the state list previously, but now it falls under the concurrent list. The Union government is attempting to enforce Hindi, which our Chief Minister opposes. Please refrain from imposing Hindi on us," added the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on X, Annamalai suggested that private schools attended by the children and relatives of Tamil Nadu ministers, including the Chief Minister, can offer trilingual education. Shouldn't government schools similarly teach our children trilingualism—Tamil, English, and a third Indian language?"