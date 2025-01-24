Unpaid Salaries Force Teachers to Quit: FIITJEE Shutters Centres Across Delhi, UP

In the past week, at least eight FIITJEE (Forum For Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination) coaching centres in North India have suddenly closed down. This has angered hundreds of students and parents who had paid Rs 4 lakh in fees for IIT entrance exam preparation.

The closures impacted well-known coaching centres in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar and Noida Sector 62, along with branches in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi, according to reports.

What Led to the Crisis at FIITJEE?

Media reports indicate that FIITJEE coaching centres closed following multiple resignations by teachers due to unpaid salaries. Additionally, parents have lodged an FIR against DK Goel, the head of the FIITJEE coaching institute, at Noida Sector 58 police station for failing to refund advance payments.

The complaint further claims that teachers at the Ghaziabad centre did not receive their salaries. These abrupt closures have raised concerns about FIITJEE's financial stability and their potential impact on numerous students in the region, especially those approaching crucial stages of their exam preparations.

Recently, the Delhi State Commission ruled that coaching institutes can only utilise fees collected in advance for the specific semester they are intended for, not for the entire course duration. This decision came during a hearing of a petition filed by a CAT aspirant seeking a refund of fees. The student had enrolled in a 2-year programme but discontinued after two months.